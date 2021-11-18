Pa. flag ordered half-staff to honor fallen Blair County Corrections Officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– In honor of Blair County Correctional Officer Rhonda Russell, who was killed after an Altoona court shooting on Wednesday, Gov. Wolf is ordering for the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff effective immediately.
The commonwealth flag at all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Blair County will be lowered to half-staff until sunset Sunday, Nov. 21 and all Pennsylvanians are invited to take part in the tribute.
Russell was shot after an officer shot at the inmate who took her firearm but the bullet hit her instead and she was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The United States Flag will remain at full staff.
