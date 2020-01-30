PA Fish and Boat Commission removes requirement to wear fishing license

ALTOONA, (WTAJ) — The PA Fish and Boat Commission(PFBC) has announced that anglers no longer need to worry about displaying their fishing license.

According to the PFBC, the board of commissioners approved removing the requirement which had been in place for a very long time.

According to the amendment, you no longer need to display the license. You just need to have it with you, able to present it if requested.

“With this change, we’re making things more convenient for our anglers,” said Tim Schaeffer, PFBC Executive Director. “By allowing people to simply carry their license in a pocket or in their wallet, rather than pinning it to an outer garment, we hope to hear about fewer licenses being lost and the cost associated with replacing them. It also provides greater consistency with the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s hunting license display requirement, so it should prevent any further confusion among hunters and anglers.”

The PFBC says that if you prefer to have your license pinned to your hat or clothing, you can still display it as normal.