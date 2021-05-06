Pa. farm show and food festival returns May 7

Harrisburg, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will host the Spring Food Festival starting Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Located in the North Lot of the Pa. Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, the festival will offer various food vendors and Pa. Preferred marketplace vendors.

“We’re excited to host a second Farm Show Food Fest this spring to satisfy cravings for the Farm Show foods that give us comfort,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said, in a press release.

Parking is free for the event. however, purchases are necessary for food and beverage items. There will be no onsite seating options as all food and beverages purchases will be grab-and-go only. Masks are required throughout the festival and social distancing is encouraged when applicable.

“We’ll welcome Farm Show fan favorites to the fest – including milkshakes, fried mushrooms, potato donuts, pulled pork, maple products, and more” Russell said.

To view the full list of menu items and vendors visit www.farmshow.pa.gov.