Pa. Driver license, ID centers closed for holiday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– All driver’s license and photo centers in Pennsylvania will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Customers can still use PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov, for a variety of driver’s needs.
Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling.
There are no additional fees for using online services.
