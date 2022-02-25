CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point since August 2021 and are continuing to fall. That is why the Pennsylvania Department of Health said they’re prepared to move on to the next phase of the pandemic.

“Pennsylvanians are doing their part while the Department of Health continues to address the evolving pandemic,” said Keara Klinepeter, acting health secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH).

95% of adult Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s about 28 million vaccinations.

Klinepeter said the main focus of this new phase is “maintaining readiness.”

“The key to our transition will be a strong, public health infrastructure,” said Klinepeter. “At the Department of Health, our strategy includes a continued focus on prevention, while being nimble enough to quickly respond to any changes in the COVID-19 landscape.”

Moving forward, she said the PA DOH is focused on three main points:

Empowering individuals by encouraging them to stay up to date on their vaccinations and making sure they’re educated on the level of community spread.

Continuously evaluating the virus, especially in high risk settings like long term care facilities and prisons.

Enabling care by ensuring therapeutic options for individuals who contract COVID-19.

Klinepeter said this new phase does not mean we should ignore COVID-19, she said it’s a reflection of progress.

“We are doing significantly better than we were a month and a half or two months ago, and that is absolutely something to be celebrated and something that every Pennsylvanian who’s gotten vaccinated, who’s gotten boosted, who’s stayed home if they weren’t feeling good, everybody has contributed to that,” said Klinepeter.