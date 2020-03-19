PA Department of Education cancels all statewide assessments

HARRISBURG (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) is cancelling statewide assessments for the 2019-2020 school year, the PDE announced Thursday.

The cancellation includes the PSSA, PASA, and Keystone Exams.

“Our school communities are operating within unprecedented conditions,” said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera. “Schools are making extraordinary efforts to remain connected to students and families, to provide food service and to put appropriate systems in place to continue student learning. Assessments should not be the focus of school leaders right now.

“To be clear, all assessments are cancelled for this year,” he added. “The department will submit the requisite waivers to the U.S. Department of Education (USDE), but no schools in the Commonwealth will be administering these tests this year.”