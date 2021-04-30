Pa. Crime Stoppers offer cash reward for suspects in garage burglary

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information regarding a recent burglary in Huntingdon County.

State police say the incident occurred at a garage on Claar Road in Barree Township sometime between April 1 and April 9. Unknown individual(s) reportedly broke into the structure and stole multiple power tools.



Barree Township, Huntingdon County

A cash reward has since been offered up by the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for anyone with information leading to the suspect(s) arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can also contact PSP Huntingdon at (814) 627-3161 and speak to Trooper McCaulley.

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH®: https://www.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers/316/cases/burglary-claar-road-barree-township-huntingdon-county.