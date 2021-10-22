PA congressman tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case

(WTAJ)– A Pennsylvania congressman has tested positive for a breakthrough COVID-19 case after showing symptoms Friday afternoon.

Congressman Glenn Thompson was experiencing cold-like symptoms and was immediately tested for COVID-19, according to a news release. Even though Thompson is vaccinated he still comeback testing positive for COVID-19.

He is being treated at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and he is reportedly in good spirits.

Stick with WTAJ as we will continue to update this story as more details are released.