PA CareerLink to offer on-site service in Cambria, Somerset counties

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — PA CareerLink announced that they’re not only expanding the virtual services they provide, but they will start to offer limited on-site services by appointment at their Cambria County and Somerset County locations beginning as early as June 15, 2020.

Staring Monday, June 15, you can make appointments at Somerset County CareerLink at 814-445-4161

On Monday, June 22, you’ll be able to make appointments at Cambria County CareerLink at 814-534-2500

Virtual services have been provided continuously for job seekers and employers since mid-March when statewide mitigation efforts began to slow the spread of COVID-19. While they strongly encourage customers to continue using virtual services, they are accepting appointments for limited on-site services.

Virtual Services

Adult education classes

All employer services

Career counseling

Eligibility determination for Workforce Innovation programs and service

Job search assistance

On-the-Job Training programs

Resume assistance

Virtual workshops

Youth Programming and work readiness services

Limited On-Site Services (Appointment Only)

Use of the PA CareerLink® resource room for job search activity

Copying and faxing documents for unemployment compensation (UC) office

Employer services

Individual customer appointments to complete program paperwork for Workforce Innovation programs

On-site educational assessment

To protect the health and safety of customers and staff and to continue following COVID-19 social distancing and mitigation recommendations, UC courtesy telephones will not be available in PA CareerLink® offices until further notice.