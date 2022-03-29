BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania CareerLink is hosting a spring job fair on April 13 at the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona.

The job fair is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans will have the opportunity to come earlier at 9:30 a.m., according to the CareerLink.

Over 80 employers and agencies will be in attendance. For a full list of employers that will be at the job fair, visit the PA CareerLink’s Facebook page.

The Jaffa Shrine is located at 2200 Broad Ave., Altoona.