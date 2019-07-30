PA Careerlink opens new location in Duncansville

DUNCANSVILLE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PA Careerlink just opened up their newest location in Duncansville on Monday.

This addition comes less than a month after their Altoona location moved into the area’s public library.

People with the organization said their research showed the need for another office in Blair County for those people who can’t make it all the way to Altoona.

“It’s a pretty wide stretch of geography that separates the two areas, especially for somebody that has to use public transportation or doesn’t have enough transportation to get all the way into the city,” Gwen Fisher, site administrator for Blair and Bedford Counties, said.

The new office is just off of Route 22 in Duncansville. It’s open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.