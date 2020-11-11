PA Careerlink offers jobs, training for veterans

(WTAJ) — A reminder for all local area veterans looking for help finding a job. PA Careerlink is offering free training and employment opportunities.

Any current or former members of the armed forces are welcome to apply. Each PA Careerlink office has specially trained local workers who provide veterans with a full range of in-person or virtual employment services.

These services include job development and referrals to training, government, and community veteran service agencies. For more information visit pacareerlink.pa.gov.