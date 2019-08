HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Careerlink in Huntingdon County is offering an informational event for any JC Blair hospital staff that was recently laid-off.

The event will be held on August 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Juniata Room at the Comfort Inn on South Fourth Street in Huntingdon.

You’ll learn info on job search, unemployment compensation, and healthcare options among other things.

For more information, you can contact PA Careerlink Huntingdon at 814-641-6408.