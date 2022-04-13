ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The PA CareerLink of Blair County held its semi-annual career fair Wednesday at the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona.

Over 80 Blair County-based employers met with eager job seekers and did on-the-spot interviews. Employers came from multiple industries such as education, government, manufacturing, and healthcare.

The fair saw over 400 people attend the fair. Wednesday’s fair is one of their largest fairs in recent time.

All of these employers were either hiring for part-time or full-time opportunities. Some employers specified that they were eyeing those job seekers who value a strong work ethic and are willing to grow within a company.

Site Coordinator of PA CareerLink Blair County, Gwen Fisher, said that she noticed that some of the job seekers that came were searching for a career change. CareerLink calls this trend the Great Reevaluation, where workers leave jobs to stay at home and choose new jobs.

“A lot of people are coming back to the job market that actually has exited the job market during the pandemic,” Fisher said. “We had a lot of women exit. We had a lot of people retire early. We had many people make the quality of life decisions really to stay home. The employers responded in a really great way.”

Blair County is on a positive trend with its job recovery, having 95% of jobs compared to pre-pandemic levels. The organization plans to have another career fair in October.