PA CareerLink assisting employers, job-seekers through shutdown

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Pennsylvania CareerLink is offering resources and help as businesses face temporary shutdowns.

Executive Director of PA CareerLink for Elk and Cameron Counties Susan Snelick said they are helping businesses determine if they fall into the life-sustaining category.

They’re also answering questions about how to apply for extensions or business loans.

CareerLink also has a workforce navigator who can help job seekers find employment information.

“There are resources,” Snelick said. “We’re trying to make things are easy as possible to get answers for people. So the career link is a great place to start. at least to begin to get their answers.”

Snelick said all PA CareerLink offices are closed, however, they should have staff working remotely to answer calls in all Pennsylvania counties.