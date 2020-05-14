PA Auditor General moving forward with business shutdown waiver process

(WTAJ) — The Auditor General of Pennsylvania is moving forward with his business shutdown waiver process.

More than 40,000 non-life-sustaining businesses across the commonwealth filed for a waiver, since the shutdown order on March 19th.

Many complained about the lack of transparency in the process, and how sluggish and inconsistent it can be.

Auditor General Eugene Depasquale says they are working with the governor’s administration to alleviate the process.

“I am pleased that the Wolf Administration and numerous legislators agree that this audit is necessary,” said Depasquale.

“My audit team looks forward to exploring how waivers were managed and making recommendations for improving the process.”

Depasquale also noted that there’s a meeting planned with the department of community and economic development on May 21st, focused on improving the auditing process.