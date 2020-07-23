PA 30 Day Fund organizers encouraging local businesses to apply for grant money

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The PA 30 Day Fund started back in May and has helped business across 45 counties, but none in Cambria County. They say that’s because no businesses in the county have even applied.

“These resources are available to you and people want to help…small businesses want to help small businesses,” said Jim Foreman, Facilitator of the PA 30 Day Fund in Blair County.

The fund gives struggling businesses a boost through a forgivable $3,000 grant, all of which comes directly from other businesses who’ve donated money.

So far the organization has raised nearly $2 million providing funding for 470 businesses statewide, however, businesses in Cambria County we spoke with didn’t even know the fund existed…adding that they would certainly be applying.

The Cambria County Chamber of Commerce has been reaching out to businesses and says they’ll even go as far as helping businesses with the application process, which isn’t too difficult.

Foreman says it doesn’t hurt to apply.

“I would definitely encourage businesses in Cambria County to apply and the business community itself, if they’re in a position to help to put something together to help contribute, we’ve seen amazing results in Blair County and we’d love to see it happen in Cambria County and we’re more than willing to help.”

“We’re looking for those business owners and their employees who are having an impact in their community. We want to have an impact on the businesses that are having an impact outside their four walls,” said Jeff Bartos, President of the PA 30 Day Fund.

There are a few requirements for businesses including having been open for at least a year, having three to 30 employees, being Pennsylvania based and owned and being for profit.

More information on how to apply for the grant money or even donate to the cause can be found on pa30dayfund.com