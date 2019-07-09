PA 2-1-1 launches in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new helpline launching across Pennsylvania can find the services people need.

It is available in 65 out of 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

It officially launched in Clearfield County Tuesday.

PA 2-1-1 is phone number that connects you to a database of human service resources in the state.

“They will describe the problems they’re facing, the person on the phone will listen to them, they’ll ask questions,” United Way of Pennsylvania President Kristin Rotz said. “In the end, they will receive information about resources in the community that they can connect to.”

Kathy Gillespie, CEO of the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging said PA 2-1-1 will cut back people’s time and effort searching for what they need.

“They can call and say I have a concern, I want to know if there are resources available for my elderly mom or dad and it will hook them right up to Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging,” Gillespie said.

PA 2-1-1 is available by calling, by text, and online.

It is expected to be made available in Elk County by the end of the month and Cameron County by the end of the year.