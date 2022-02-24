CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– With the recent outbreak of bird flu, The Penn State Extension Poultry Team will be hosting a webinar to teach more about the flu.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is a disease that is known to lead to the death of poultry.

Small poultry flock owners and private practice veterinarians are invited to join the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Alert and Biosecurity Seminar for Small Poultry Flocks webinar taking place March 1 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The webinar will go over what the disease is, the current outbreak situation, signs of the disease, what to do if you suspect sick birds and the measures you can take to protect the resort of your flock

The webinar is free and participants must register ahead of time in order to get link access to the webinar. To register, visit their website and fill out a form.