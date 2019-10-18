Owners of unique Johnstown shop excited about downtown’s potential

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A unique business in Johnstown officially opened its doors on Friday afternoon.

Tons of people from the community came out to support Michele Kupchella Adams and Jennifer Galiote, the co-owners of Classic Elements.

The store is a combination of a coffee café, gift and book shop, and event venue.

Adams said there’s a lot of potential growth in the downtown area.

“We just wanted to be part of what’s going on here to help the resurgence and to be here for the other businesses. We’re hoping to be able to be open with the other businesses so that downtown becomes a destination,” she said.

The shop is also working on adding a wine bar in the near future.