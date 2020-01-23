Owners of graffitied businesses offering reward during vandalism investigations

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the last month, more than 50 businesses in Altoona have been vandalized with spray paint. Now, a group of Altoona business owners is offering a $2,000 reward for any new information about this graffiti vandalism spree.

Bill Earnest, owner of the Medicine Shoppe in Altoona, said he and other business owners are sick of the vandalism.

“I’m annoyed, annoyed and frustrated. It’s just a worthless waste of time and effort on somebody to deface somebody else’s property,” he said.

He said he doesn’t have the time now to clean off the black paint on his shop, which was tagged nearly three weeks ago.

“People work hard in this community to keep their places up and and make them look decent, and this is an absolute waste of our time and effort, that we have to clean up this mess that somebody’s else has decided needed to happen,” Earnest said.

Across Union Avenue, another building, and business owner, has graffiti to clean off.

Steve McCullough, the owner of Servpro, said this isn’t the first time his business has been vandalized.

“More than likely, when we paint it, they’ll retag it unless they get caught….people are getting sick of it,” he said.

McCullough said he doesn’t understand why people are doing this and hopes no other business get damaged.

“It costs everybody money and it hasn’t proven anything…I hope they caught them because I wouldn’t mind getting paid back something somehow, restitution from whoever is doing it.”