CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An overnight tractor-trailer fire had Route 22 partially closed near the Cresson/Portage/Summit exits where responding crews said they were concerned about a possible explosion.

The fire happened around 1 a.m. as the truck was traveling eastbound on Route 22. Concern arose due to the truck having medical supplies and oxygen tanks inside.

Crews were able to take control of the situation and no injuries were reported.

Route 22 has since been reopened as normal.