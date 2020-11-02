Overnight road work to begin in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT is providing an update on waterline work for its Route 153 (Front Street) betterment project in Clearfield Borough. Overnight waterline relocation work is scheduled for Monday, November 2, through Thursday, November 5.

The overnight work is scheduled between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. nightly while crews install new waterline on South Front Street between the intersection of Route 322 and the intersection of South Second Street. This work is being completed overnight to avoid impacting school bus routes. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane, and drivers will encounter flaggers in the roadway while this work takes place. Delays are expected to be minimal.

The right lane of Front Street remains closed 24-hours a day until further notice.

The waterline relocation is the only work scheduled for this project in 2020.

Work scheduled for the 2021 construction season includes drainage improvements, installation of new, larger pipes and inlets, roadway restoration, sidewalk installation, driveway improvements, and traffic signal upgrades. That work is expected to occur from spring through October of 2021.