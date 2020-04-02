Overnight house fire leaves 1 dead, 2 responders injured

ALLEGHENY TWP., BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Blair County just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

It was confirmed that at least four different departments responded to the call to 267 Mile Hill Road.

The Blair county coroner was called to the scene. One person had died in the fire.

Two first responders were said to have been taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after trying to save the resident, one firefighter and one police officer.

Crews were able to handle the fire and the fire marshal will be investigating.

