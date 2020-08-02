Overnight fatal crash leaves one dead, Police investigating

SPRING TOWNSHIP. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an overnight crash in Spring Township, Centre County.

Centre County Deputy Coroner Debra Smeal says the crash happened around 2 am this morning on Zion Road in Spring Township, when the driver left the road way, crashed into a field and was ejected from the vehicle.

Smeal adds that the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bellefonte EMA, Logan Fire Company, Undine Fire Company and Spring Township Police all assisted at the scene. An autopsy will be performed on Monday.

Spring Township Police and the Coroner’s office are currently investigating the cause of the crash.