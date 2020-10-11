Overnight fatal crash leaves one dead in Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One teen is dead after a rollover crash in Westmoreland County early this morning, according to police.

Police say the crash happened just after 1 am, on Lincoln Highway in Hempfield Township. The 19 year old driver, identified as Michael Schiff from Florida, was traveling along Route 30 at a high rate of speed when he lost control while driving along a right curve under the East Pittsburgh Bridge.

Police add that Schiff went over the concrete center median divider, crashed into the raised concrete shoulder, rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest in the parking lot of an indoor golf business.

Police say he died instantly as a result of the crash. Schiff was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.