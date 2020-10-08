Overnight closure on Route 970 scheduled for Oct. 15

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT reports an upcoming closure on Route 970 as part of the reconstruction project at the I-80 Woodland/Shawville interchange.

At 6 p.m Thursday, October 15, the contractor will close Route 970 at the interchange and implement a detour for the erection of the I-80 eastbound bridge spanning Route 970. The detour will be 9.6 miles long and use Route 322 and Route 879 to reconnect with Route 970.

This closure and detour are scheduled to be in effect through 6 a.m. Friday, October 16. Drivers familiar with the area may choose alternate routes.

The overall project consists of replacing the existing eastbound and westbound bridges spanning Route 970, approach paving and reconstruction of the on/off ramps at the interchange. Other work includes drainage improvements, paving, guiderail installation, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction on Route 970.