Overnight bridge replacement creates detour in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT issued an update today on a bridge repair project along Route 879 in Pike Township, Clearfield County.

The bridge spans Anderson Creek near Curwensville and repairing it will remove the bridge from Clearfield County’s list of bridges in “poor” condition.

The bridge will close at 6:00 PM Monday, September 21, and reopen at 6:00 AM Tuesday, September 22. It will close again at 6:00 PM Wednesday, September 23, and reopen at 6:00 AM Thursday, September 24.

A detour using Route 729, Route 969 and Route 453 will be in effect for these closures, which will allow the contractor to remove the existing beams for the second phase of the replacement. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

A final series of closures will be needed to place the new beams for the second phase. PennDOT will issue an update when these closures have been scheduled.

Overall work includes replacing the existing T-beams, repairing the concrete abutments, piers, deck, and barriers, installing guiderail, approach paving and miscellaneous construction.

This is the seventh and final bridge to see repair and preservation work under a contract covering seven structures in Clearfield County. Work on the other bridges was completed in 2018, 2019, and 2020.