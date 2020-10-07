Overnight bridge closure, detour in Clearfield County Oct. 9

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT is alerting area drivers to an upcoming, temporary closure on a bridge repair project along Route 879. The bridge spans Anderson Creek near Curwensville and repairing it will improve its condition rating from “poor” to “good”.

PennDOT reports that the bridge will close at 6 p.m. Friday, October 9, and reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday, October 10.

A detour using Route 729, Route 969 and Route 453 will be in effect for the closure. Detouring traffic will allow the contractor to set new beams for the second phase of the project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Overall work includes replacing the existing T-beams, repairing the concrete abutments, piers, deck, and barriers, installing guiderail, approach paving and miscellaneous construction.