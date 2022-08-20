SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Not Alone Family Support Group is hosting an Overdose Awareness event in Somerset County Saturday evening.

The Not Alone Family Support Group is hosting the event to remember loved ones for more than their substance use disorder. The event is open to the public and will feature local vendors, recovery stories, a memorial softball game and more.

The awareness event begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m at F.O.E. Field, located on 824 Madison Avenue in Somerset. Starting at 5:30 p.m. the memorial softball game will take place. Also at 5:30 p.m., there will be Narcan training.

There will be multiple vendors available throughout the event until 7:30 p.m. Startting at 6:30 and running until 8:30 p.m., there will be live music and people in recovery will be sharing their stories.

To close out the event, at 8:30 p.m., there will be a lighting of remembrance jars.

The Not Alone Family Support Group meets with the resources of UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes. For additional information about the group, visit UPMC’s website or contact Sarah Deist at deistse@upmc.edu.