Over-the-counter antlerless deer licenses in high demand

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Monday marked the start of over-the-counter sales for antlerless deer licenses, and for the first time this year, they are available in all counties across the commonwealth at the same time. These new regulations set forth this year by the Pennsylvania Game Commission moved up the date for many counties to open sales for over-the-counter licenses, and demand has been high.

“This is the first time ever in Jefferson County history where we had WMU licenses available within Jefferson County,” said Jim VanSteenberg, Jefferson County’s treasurer.

In years past, VanSteenberg said Jefferson County wouldn’t have access to these over-the-counter licenses until about a week before the hunting season began, and by then, spots were nearly completely full.

“We were always sold out before the over-the-counter sales were available. Normally just the Pittsburgh and Philadelphia markets that had those units available,” VanSteenberg said.

Jefferson county sold out its 2D region, which was allocated 2,178 hunting licenses for this season in just three hours Monday morning.

Across the region, demand has been equally high. In Somerset County, treasurer “…” told WTAJ they have sold about two thousand licenses. in Cambria County, 1,300 licenses were sold on Monday, with that mark holding steady through the week.

Meanwhile, in Clearfield County, Carol Fox, the county’s treasurer said people lined the streets outside the courthouse on Monday to get their hands on one.

“We’ve had a steady flow of sportsman hunters through our offices. Monday there was approximately an hour and a half wait,” Fox said.

Hunters are limited to six antlerless deer licenses per year, and all over-the-counter sales must be done at county treasurer’s offices, or by mail-in.

As people continue to buy their over-the-counter licenses leading up to the October 2 start to the archery season, and October 16 muzzleloader season, Fox gave a tip to help keep the lines moving.

“Have their customer number with them, [customer ID] number with them. Have their applications filled out”