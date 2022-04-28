JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after $9,084 in Husqvarna tools were stolen from a commercial property in Henderson Township.

Sometime between April 24 at 7 a.m. and April 25 at 6:45 a.m., an unknown person(s) entered the property located along Paradise Road and stole the following:

Husqva 585xp Husqvarna 585xp, value $1269.99

Husqva 390xp Husqvarna 390xp, value $1219.99

Husqva 572xp Husqvarna 572xp, value $1069.99

Husqva 372xp Husqvarna 372xp, value $1029.99

Husqva 562xp Husqvarna 562xp, value $769.99

Husqva 460 rancher Husqvarna 460 rancher, value $569.99

Husqva 455 rancher Husqvarna 455 rancher, value $499.99

Husqva k770 Husqvarna k770 handheld concrete saw, value $1099.99

Husqva k535i Husqvarna construction k535i cordless cut-off saw, value $639.99

Husqva 570bts Husqvarna 570bts leaf blower, value $539.99

Oregon chains $18.75 each total $375.00, value $375.00

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney by calling 814-938-0510.