Over $8k worth of items stolen from Cambria County home, police investigating

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Approximately $8,143 worth of items were stolen from a home along the 500 block of 3rd Avenue in Elder Township, according to state police.

Sometime between Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. to Aug. 23 at 10:30 a.m., the following items were stolen by an unknown suspect(s):

50″ ED HDTV – $400

Samsung Galaxy Tablet, 8″ screen – $158

DVD player – $40

Weber Spirit stainless steel gas grill – $635

Space Saver Sofa, cocoa – $1,125

Desk and desk chair – $133

60″ espresso electric fireplace – $423

Phillips 22″ LED TV – $189

Nintendo Wii – $160

Husqvarna 21HP Kohler 46″ Hydro-Static riding mower – $1,700

Cub Cadet 42″ riding mower – $1,590

Another Cub Cadet 42″ riding mower – $1,590

Anyone with information should contact state police at Ebensburg.