Over $8k worth of items stolen from Cambria County home, police investigating

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Approximately $8,143 worth of items were stolen from a home along the 500 block of 3rd Avenue in Elder Township, according to state police.
Sometime between Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. to Aug. 23 at 10:30 a.m., the following items were stolen by an unknown suspect(s):
- 50″ ED HDTV – $400
- Samsung Galaxy Tablet, 8″ screen – $158
- DVD player – $40
- Weber Spirit stainless steel gas grill – $635
- Space Saver Sofa, cocoa – $1,125
- Desk and desk chair – $133
- 60″ espresso electric fireplace – $423
- Phillips 22″ LED TV – $189
- Nintendo Wii – $160
- Husqvarna 21HP Kohler 46″ Hydro-Static riding mower – $1,700
- Cub Cadet 42″ riding mower – $1,590
- Another Cub Cadet 42″ riding mower – $1,590
Anyone with information should contact state police at Ebensburg.
