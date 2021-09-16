Over $8k worth of items stolen from Cambria County home, police investigating

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Approximately $8,143 worth of items were stolen from a home along the 500 block of 3rd Avenue in Elder Township, according to state police.

Sometime between Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. to Aug. 23 at 10:30 a.m., the following items were stolen by an unknown suspect(s):

  • 50″ ED HDTV – $400
  • Samsung Galaxy Tablet, 8″ screen – $158
  • DVD player – $40
  • Weber Spirit stainless steel gas grill – $635
  • Space Saver Sofa, cocoa – $1,125
  • Desk and desk chair – $133
  • 60″ espresso electric fireplace – $423
  • Phillips 22″ LED TV – $189
  • Nintendo Wii – $160
  • Husqvarna 21HP Kohler 46″ Hydro-Static riding mower – $1,700
  • Cub Cadet 42″ riding mower – $1,590
  • Another Cub Cadet 42″ riding mower – $1,590

Anyone with information should contact state police at Ebensburg.

