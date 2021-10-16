Over 80k raised in State College heart walk for American Heart Association

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Central Pa. Heart Walk came this Saturday to State College and happened to raise over 80k for the American Heart Association.

The walk took place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and was hosted at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park

The Central PA Heart Walk helps to raise awareness to those with heart conditions like 3-year-old Stone DeVore who cut the ribbon to kick off the walk. Even though it was rainy weather, a total of $81,500 was raised at the State College walk.

A walk will take place in Johnstown next Saturday.