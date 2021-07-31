Over 800k in grants awarded to Juniata College for student enhancement

This is the campus of Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pa, on Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ– Juniata College has been awarded three grants totaling over $835,000 from federal agencies to be used to enhance student living and education.

According to a press release on Juniata College’s website, the three grant totals are:

Three year grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services- $304,723

Five year grant from the National Science Foundation- $499,665

One year planning grant from the National Endowment for Humanities- $34,936

“Juniata is so fortunate to have received the support of these agencies,” President of Juniata College, James A. Troha said in a press release. “This financial commitment is a testament to the extraordinary talent we have here at Juniata and the vision they have identified to help strengthen the student experience.”

McAllister & Quinn, a federal grant consulting and government relations firm located in Washington D.C., helped the college acquire the funds.