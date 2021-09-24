NOW HIRING: Over 80 employers to be recruiting at job fair in Altoona

Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa., Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is calling for Washington to immediately stop paying out-of-work Americans an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits, Friday, May 7, saying the boost in government aid is giving some recipients less incentive to look for work. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 6th annual job fair will be held at the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona Wednesday, Oct. 6, with over 80 employers and agencies ready to recruit job seekers.

The job fair, which is hosted by PA CareerLink, will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. From 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., the event is reserved for veterans.

The employers come from all industries in both Blair and Bedford Counties. Due to the competitiveness of the labor market, starting wages have gone up and many are offering sign-on bonuses.

The Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board, Altoona Blair County Development Corporation, Blair County Chamber of Commerce and Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center are all associated with the fair.

There is also a job fair occurring in Cambria County Tuesday, Sept. 28. More information can be found on our site.

Further inquiries about careers in Pennsylvania can be found online at PA CareerLink.