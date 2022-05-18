BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after more than $7,000 worth of semi-truck batteries were stolen from a local business.

Police were called on May 12 to Del’s Truck and Auto Repair along Lincoln Highway in Breezewood after the company found that 36 semi-truck batteries were stolen. They told police it happened sometime between May 2 and May 12.

Each battery is valued at $206, totaling $7,416.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police out of Bedford at 814-623-6133.