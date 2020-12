BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft from a service station Skill machine.

The incident reportedly occurred on December 6 at the Pit Stop on Quaker Valley Road in West Saint Clair Township where an unknown individual broke into a Skill machine and stole $780. The machine valued at $3,000 was also damaged during the theft.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Bedford PSP at (814) 623-6133.