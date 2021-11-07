Over $700 of power tools stolen from garage in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a theft after over $700 of power tools were stolen from a garage in Somerset County.

Police responded on Nov. 6th to Second Street in Shade Township at a detached garage for a report of stools that were stolen.

According to police Milwaukee power tools, a job site radio and other various hand tools were also stolen.

Milwaukee impact drill- Valued at $600.

Miscellaneous hand tools- $100.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at (814)-445-4104.