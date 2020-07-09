Over 700 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, over 92k total

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed over 700 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with totals over 92,000.

As of Thursday, there are 719 new cases from Wednesday, bringing the state total to 92,867. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have confirmed at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 787,156 people have tested negative.

There are 6,848 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Of the 92,867 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 77% of Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 1,004 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region, 14 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 254, the DOC is reporting 181 of them are prisoners in Huntingdon SCI.

The Wolf administration recommends that Pennsylvanians who have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area with high amounts of COVID-19 cases to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return.