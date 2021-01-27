Over 600 heroin packets found after police chase

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A police chase in Altoona led police to over 600 packets of heroin. on Jan. 26.

William Stahl Jr., 41, was arrested just before 7 p.m. after Altoona police say he led officers on a high-speed chase from Third Avenue and 10th Street to a field at the end of Tyler Drive.

Police say Stahl reached speeds of 68 mph as he drove through stop signs, including at the intersections of South 16th Street with Pleasant Valley Boulevard and Valley View Boulevard, police noted in the charges. At one point, the black Chevrolet Impala Stahl was driving became airborne at Third Avenue and 14th Street and he almost lost control of the car.

When Stahl came to a field at the end of the 1500 block of Tyler Avenue, he jumped from the car and ran with a backpack in his hand. Police said Stahl’s car drifted and rolled through the field before striking a fence and a garage.

After Stahl tried to hide in some bushes along a fence line while standing up, he allegedly refused to get down on the ground for officers.

Police said Stahl wasn’t making sense when he spoke and yelled “I didn’t do it” and “call the cops” while pointing at a nearby house. Stahl had kneeled next to the backpack but then stood up and ran before he was shot with a taser and fell to the ground.

Stahl continued to try to stand and was hit in the face with a blast of pepper spray and ultimately, officers stunned him again and kneed his legs and ribs before he could be subdued and handcuffed..

Stahl had four packets of heroin on him and in the backpack, officers found a total of 630 stamp bags of heroin and three syringes loaded with suspected heroin. A container of methamphetamine was in his jacket pocket and he was taken to UPMC Altoona for a blood draw. Police pointed out Stahl’s driver’s license is suspended. He was also wanted on an outstanding Blair County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

The Impala was impounded and police planned to seek a search warrant to search it, according to the charges.

Stahl now faces felony charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fleeing police and escape along with misdemeanor charges that include DUI, flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest.

Bail was set at $150,000 cash by Magisterial District Judge Matt Dunio on Wednesday morning and Stahl remains in Blair County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 10 at Central Court.