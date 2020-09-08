Over $5k stolen from Clearfield County coal company, police investigate

BRADY TWP. CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating a theft from a local business in Grampian, Pa that resulted in over $5,000 worth of items being stolen in early August.

Police report that unknown actors showed up to a Black Cat Coal LLC site on August 3, 2020, and removed batteries from construction equipment, cross over wire, fire extinguishers, diesel fuel, and almost 300 gallons of oil.

Troopers report that actor(s) also dumped numerous vehicle tires in a pile on the property before leaving the scene in an unknown direction.

Stolen:

8D Deka Battery(8) – $305.00

4D Deka Battery(4) – $233.00

12 Volt Deka Battery – $119.00

Cross over wire(5) – $13.00

Red fire exstinguishers(2) – $60.00

ULSD #2 Off Road Diesel Fuel – $1,994.00

P66 T5X 30WT Oil, 200 Gallon – $1698.00

P66 T5X 10WT Oil, 92 Gallon – $745.00

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police.