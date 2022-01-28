Over $50k awarded for new food equipment in Jefferson County schools

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Representative Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) announced Friday, Jan. 28 over $50,000 for foodservice equipment grants to three area schools.

As part of the announcement, approximately $38,779 was awarded to the Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School for a combination oven.

Smith also said both Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School and Brockway Elementary School will receive $5,790 for a new blast chiller freezer.

“Most of us take for granted that we can expect three square meals on our tables each day, but it is not that easy for everyone,” Smith said. “Installing this state-of-the-art cafeteria equipment will further ensure that our children have access to the quality, nutritious food they need to learn, grow and excel.”

These funding grants are available through the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service and then are distributed through the state Department of Education after a selection process.