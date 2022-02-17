Over $500 of power tools, catalytic converter stolen in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after a Huntingdon County residence was robbed of power tools and a catalytic converter.

Over $500 worth of power tools were stolen from a property off of Croghan Pike sometime between Feb. 4 and Feb. 6., according to the report. A catalytic converter was also cut off from a Ford F-250 state police said.

List of items stolen according to state police:

  • Catalytic converter- $500.
  • Dewalt 142 piece socket/wrench set- $160.
  • Pittsburgh socket set 3/8 and 1/2 drive- $100.
  • 1/2 and 3/8 battery impact- $100.
  • Battery hammer drill- $100
  • Dewalt drill- $50.
  • Dewalt battery saw- $75.

In total, $1,085 worth of items were stolen from the Shirley Township residence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntingdon State Police at (814)-627-3161.

