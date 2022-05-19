BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Over 50 employers are making their way to Bedford County Thursday morning for a job fair.

From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bedford County Fairgrounds, located at 4-H Building, 729 W. Pitt St., PA CareerLink Bedford County with Bedford County Chamber of Commerce, Bedford County Development Association, Center for Community Action, Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board and Partnerships for Regional Economic Performance will be hosting a job fair. The first 30 minutes is reserved for veterans.

“Over 50 employers representing local industries will be recruiting at this job fair,” PA CareerLink Site Administrator Gwen Fisher said. “The local unemployment rate is at a low 3.9% so employers are eager to talk with anyone considering a career change. We urge everyone to bring copies of their resume and be prepared to interview on the spot.”

Below is a list of employers that are expected to attend: