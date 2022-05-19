BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Over 50 employers are making their way to Bedford County Thursday morning for a job fair.
From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bedford County Fairgrounds, located at 4-H Building, 729 W. Pitt St., PA CareerLink Bedford County with Bedford County Chamber of Commerce, Bedford County Development Association, Center for Community Action, Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board and Partnerships for Regional Economic Performance will be hosting a job fair. The first 30 minutes is reserved for veterans.
“Over 50 employers representing local industries will be recruiting at this job fair,” PA CareerLink Site Administrator Gwen Fisher said. “The local unemployment rate is at a low 3.9% so employers are eager to talk with anyone considering a career change. We urge everyone to bring copies of their resume and be prepared to interview on the spot.”
Below is a list of employers that are expected to attend:
- Aerotek Commercial Staffing
- Allegheny Lutheran Social Ministries
- Alternative Community Resource Program
- American Hardwood Industries (Blue Triangle)
- AppleGreen (North/South Midway)
- Bayada Home Health Care
- BC Stone, Inc.
- Bedford County Area Agency on aging
- Bedford County Correctional Facility
- Bedford Reinforced Plastics
- CaptiveAire
- CareSmart Solutions, Inc.
- Center for Community Action
- Colonial Courtyard
- Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
- Community Resources for Independence
- Corle Building Systems
- Creative Pultrusions, Inc.
- Gateway Travel Plaza
- Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies
- Hardees
- Home Instead Senior Care of Saxton
- Interim Healthcare
- JLG Industries
- Kovlar Precision Manufacturing
- Lampire Biological Laboratories, Inc.
- L.B. Foster
- Manpower
- McDonalds
- MEC (Mayville Engineering Company)
- Mellott Company (former HB Mellott Estates, Inc.)
- Mission Critical Solutions, LLC
- New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company
- Omni Bedford Springs Resort
- Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR)
- PA Army National Guard
- PA State Police
- Pennknoll Village
- Pomp`s Tire Service
- Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI)
- Reinforced Logistics
- Rockland Manufacturing
- Sheetz (Distribution and Retail)
- Skills of Central PA
- Spherion
- The Learning Lamp
- Thomas Chevrolet
- TRAM Bar – The Organic Snack Company
- UPMC Bedford Corp (Bedford Memorial)
- Smith Transport/Smith Transport Warehouse