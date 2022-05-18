SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Job seekers are being invited to the Somerset County Technology Center for a free career expo and job fair today.

Today, May 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the technology center located at 281 Technology Drive in Somerset, over 50 employers are looking to hire people in search of a new career and educational opportunities.

“This is a perfect opportunity for people who are looking for new opportunities to come out and connect with local businesses, industries and colleges,” Site Administrator Jeff Dick said. “There is really something for everyone to get excited about.

The scheduled employer list includes:

Catalyst Connection

JARI

Manpower

Somerset Co. Farm Bureau

Somerset County CareerLink

Somerset County Library

Hauger’s Automotive Services, LLC

Thomas Automotive

Allegany College of Maryland

Pennsylvania Highlands Community College

Somerset CTC

All Pro Painting and Renovations

CJL Engineering

Eastern Atlantic States Council of Carpenters

Ironworkers Local 568 Apprenticeship

First Commonwealth Bank

Wells Fargo

Somerset County

AAA Senior Care Home Instead

Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers

Arcadia Homecare & Staffing

Boswell Pharmacy Services/Martella’s Pharmacies

Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center

Healthcare Services Group

Interim Healthcare

Laurel View Village

Meadow View Nursing Center

Meyersdale Healthcare and Rehab Center

Siemons Lakeview Manor

UPMC Somerset

Fairfield By Marriott-Somerset

Little Italy Trattoria

McDonald’s

ACRP

CRI – Community Resources for Independence

Croyle Nielsen Therapeutic Associates

PeerStar LLC

The Learning Lamp

Augustine Die & Mold/Augustine Plastics

Beitzel Corporation/Pillar Innovations

Global/SFC Valve Corporation

JWF Industries

Lockheed Martin AeroParts, Inc.

MMI Door, a Division of Jeldwen

Riggs Industries, Inc.

Rockwood MFG/ASSA ABLOY

United States Air Force

United States Air Force Community College

US Navy

CamTran (Cambria County Transit Authority)

CVS Health Distribution Center

NVI

For more information, call the Somerset County PA CareerLink office at 814-248-6433.