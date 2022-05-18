SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Job seekers are being invited to the Somerset County Technology Center for a free career expo and job fair today.
Today, May 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the technology center located at 281 Technology Drive in Somerset, over 50 employers are looking to hire people in search of a new career and educational opportunities.
“This is a perfect opportunity for people who are looking for new opportunities to come out and connect with local businesses, industries and colleges,” Site Administrator Jeff Dick said. “There is really something for everyone to get excited about.
The scheduled employer list includes:
- Catalyst Connection
- JARI
- Manpower
- Somerset Co. Farm Bureau
- Somerset County CareerLink
- Somerset County Library
- Hauger’s Automotive Services, LLC
- Thomas Automotive
- Allegany College of Maryland
- Pennsylvania Highlands Community College
- Somerset CTC
- All Pro Painting and Renovations
- CJL Engineering
- Eastern Atlantic States Council of Carpenters
- Ironworkers Local 568 Apprenticeship
- First Commonwealth Bank
- Wells Fargo
- Somerset County
- AAA Senior Care Home Instead
- Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers
- Arcadia Homecare & Staffing
- Boswell Pharmacy Services/Martella’s Pharmacies
- Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center
- Healthcare Services Group
- Interim Healthcare
- Laurel View Village
- Meadow View Nursing Center
- Meyersdale Healthcare and Rehab Center
- Siemons Lakeview Manor
- UPMC Somerset
- Fairfield By Marriott-Somerset
- Little Italy Trattoria
- McDonald’s
- ACRP
- CRI – Community Resources for Independence
- Croyle Nielsen Therapeutic Associates
- PeerStar LLC
- The Learning Lamp
- Augustine Die & Mold/Augustine Plastics
- Beitzel Corporation/Pillar Innovations
- Global/SFC Valve Corporation
- JWF Industries
- Lockheed Martin AeroParts, Inc.
- MMI Door, a Division of Jeldwen
- Riggs Industries, Inc.
- Rockwood MFG/ASSA ABLOY
- United States Air Force
- United States Air Force Community College
- US Navy
- CamTran (Cambria County Transit Authority)
- CVS Health Distribution Center
- NVI
For more information, call the Somerset County PA CareerLink office at 814-248-6433.