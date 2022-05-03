BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dozens of employers will be attending the upcoming job fair in Bedford County, ready to offer work for local job seekers.
On Thursday, May 19, PA CareerLink Bedford County along with several community partners will host a job fair at the Bedford County Fairgrounds, 4-H Building, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the first 30 minutes reserved for veterans.
“Over 50 employers representing local industries will be recruiting at this job fair,” PA CareerLink Site Administrator Gwen Fisher said. “The local unemployment rate is at a low 3.9% so employers are eager to talk with anyone considering a career change. We urge everyone to bring copies of their resume and be prepared to interview on the spot.”
For job seekers who are not sure how to navigate a job fair, PA CareerLink is also hosting free virtual and in-person workshops on “how to be your best at a job fair.” The 45-minute workshops will be held on May 3 and 10 at 10 a.m.
To register for a workshop or for resume assistance in advance of the job fair, contact PA CareerLink at 814-623-6107 or stop by the office located at 1 Corporate Dr. Suite 103 in Bedford. They’re open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A list of employers who will attend:
- Aerotek Commercial Staffing
- Allegheny Lutheran Social Ministries
- Alternative Community Resource Program
- American Hardwood Industries (Blue Triangle)
- AppleGreen (North/South Midway)
- Bayada Home Health Care
- BC Stone, Inc.
- Bedford County Area Agency on aging
- Bedford County Correctional Facility
- Bedford Reinforced Plastics
- CaptiveAire
- CareSmart Solutions, Inc.
- Center for Community Action
- Colonial Courtyard
- Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
- Community Resources for Independence
- Corle Building Systems
- Creative Pultrusions, Inc.
- Gateway Travel Plaza
- Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies
- Hardee`s/Days Inn
- Home Instead Senior Care of Saxton
- Interim Healthcare
- JLG Industries
- Kovlar Precision Manufacturing
- Lampire Biological Laboratories, Inc.
- L.B. Foster
- Manpower
- McDonald’s
- MEC (Mayville Engineering Company)
- Mellott Company (former HB Mellott Estates, Inc.)
- Mission Critical Solutions, LLC
- New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company
- Omni Bedford Springs Resort
- Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR)
- PA Army National Guard
- PA State Police
- Pennknoll Village
- Pomp`s Tire Service
- Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI)
- Reinforced Logistics
- Rockland Manufacturing
- Sheetz (Distribution and Retail)
- Skills of Central PA
- Spherion
- The Learning Lamp
- Thomas Chevrolet
- TRAM Bar – The Organic Snack Company
- UPMC Bedford Corp (Bedford Memorial)
- Smith Transport/Smith Transport Warehouse
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. For more information on job and training opportunities in the Bedford area, click here to be taken to PA CareerLink’s website.