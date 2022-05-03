BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dozens of employers will be attending the upcoming job fair in Bedford County, ready to offer work for local job seekers.

On Thursday, May 19, PA CareerLink Bedford County along with several community partners will host a job fair at the Bedford County Fairgrounds, 4-H Building, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the first 30 minutes reserved for veterans.

“Over 50 employers representing local industries will be recruiting at this job fair,” PA CareerLink Site Administrator Gwen Fisher said. “The local unemployment rate is at a low 3.9% so employers are eager to talk with anyone considering a career change. We urge everyone to bring copies of their resume and be prepared to interview on the spot.”

For job seekers who are not sure how to navigate a job fair, PA CareerLink is also hosting free virtual and in-person workshops on “how to be your best at a job fair.” The 45-minute workshops will be held on May 3 and 10 at 10 a.m.

To register for a workshop or for resume assistance in advance of the job fair, contact PA CareerLink at 814-623-6107 or stop by the office located at 1 Corporate Dr. Suite 103 in Bedford. They’re open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A list of employers who will attend:

Aerotek Commercial Staffing

Allegheny Lutheran Social Ministries

Alternative Community Resource Program

American Hardwood Industries (Blue Triangle)

AppleGreen (North/South Midway)

Bayada Home Health Care

BC Stone, Inc.

Bedford County Area Agency on aging

Bedford County Correctional Facility

Bedford Reinforced Plastics

CaptiveAire

CareSmart Solutions, Inc.

Center for Community Action

Colonial Courtyard

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Community Resources for Independence

Corle Building Systems

Creative Pultrusions, Inc.

Gateway Travel Plaza

Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies

Hardee`s/Days Inn

Home Instead Senior Care of Saxton

Interim Healthcare

JLG Industries

Kovlar Precision Manufacturing

Lampire Biological Laboratories, Inc.

L.B. Foster

Manpower

McDonald’s

MEC (Mayville Engineering Company)

Mellott Company (former HB Mellott Estates, Inc.)

Mission Critical Solutions, LLC

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company

Omni Bedford Springs Resort

Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR)

PA Army National Guard

PA State Police

Pennknoll Village

Pomp`s Tire Service

Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI)

Reinforced Logistics

Rockland Manufacturing

Sheetz (Distribution and Retail)

Skills of Central PA

Spherion

The Learning Lamp

Thomas Chevrolet

TRAM Bar – The Organic Snack Company

UPMC Bedford Corp (Bedford Memorial)

Smith Transport/Smith Transport Warehouse

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. For more information on job and training opportunities in the Bedford area, click here to be taken to PA CareerLink’s website.