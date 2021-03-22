Over 45 catalytic converters stolen in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police said they are investigating a theft of over 45 catalytic converters that someone had cut off from several junk cars.

State Police at Clearfield responded to the report at the 2000 block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway in Decatur Township.

They’re asking anyone with information regarding the theft to contact them at 814-857-3800 or contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be sent online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

All reports remain anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.