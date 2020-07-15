Over 40 businesses receive financial relief from PA 30 Day Fund

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Businesses in Blair County who’ve struggled for the past few months due to the state shut down are getting a much needed financial boost, thanks to the PA 30 Day Fund.

Front Street Subs in Duncansville has been open for about two years. Owner Brett Weibley said the Coronavirus, and all of the changes because of it, took a toll on his business.

“When the pandemic first hit, we slowed down in sales. we had to make some adjustments and work quickly,” he said.

Two weeks ago, Weibley heard about the PA 30 day fund and applied.

The fund gives businesses struggling in Blair County a forgivable $3,000 grant. All of the money in the fund comes from community members. So far, $195,000 has been raised, helping 44 businesses. And what was only supposed to last for 30 days is continuing on.

“Small businesses is who we are as a community and as a county. And the outpouring for them and the support for them in terms of both the funding, as well as you can see that people are out and they’re supporting local businesses. It’s awesome,” Jim Foreman, Facilitator of the PA 30 Day Fund, Blair County, Said.

Since receiving his grant money, Weibley added in a drive-thru window to continue working while keeping customers and employees safe.

“It’s things like that it’s helped us out big time with equipment and like I said with the drive-thru window and stuff that’s helped tremendously for us,” he said.

Anyone interested in donating to the fund or a business owner wanting to apply can visit pa30dayfund.com.