Over $4.1k of sound equipment stolen from resort, police investigate

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after more than $4.1k worth of sound equipment was stolen from a resort in Bedford County in the month of October.

State police say that the theft happened between the time of 5 p.m. on Oct. 3 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Omni Bedford Springs Resort located at 2138 U.S. Highway 220 Business.

Four QLXD J50 Shure microphone receivers totaled at $2,620, three QLXD J50 Shure microphone beltpacks totaled at $1,110 and two QLXD SM58 Shure handhelds totaled at $400 were stolen. In total, there was $4,130 worth of sound equipment was stolen from the resort.

The theft is under investigation by state police out of Bedford County.